Joe Biden, Chris Coons Sens. Todd Young (R-IN) and Chris Coons (D-DE) introduced a bill last month that would expand the federal judiciary by 77 judges, starting in 2025, after the current presidential term.

Democrats have been expressing a wish to expand the number of Supreme Court justices, so that President Joe Biden can appoint four new justices to override the current 6-3 majority of Republican appointees. Some have advocated a milder approach, expanding the lower courts first.

The new bill, called the Judicial Understaffing Delays Getting Emergencies Solved (JUDGES) Act, says that “The Judicial Conference of the United States requested […]