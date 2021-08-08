Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

Following the results of an investigation from New York Attorney General Letitia James which found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) sexually harassed female workers in violation of state and federal law, various figures have weighed in. When it comes to fellow Democrats, however, the reactions have been mixed.

New York senators and representatives, regardless of party affiliation, have called on Cuomo to resign, as has President Joe Biden . The president, however, wouldn’t really comment on whether or not he should be impeached should he refuse to resign.As Madeline highlighted though, many Democratic governors have failed […]