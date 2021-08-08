After having appointed a special counsel, or in place of it, under 5 U.S. Code §1212 — Powers and functions of the Office of Special Counsel , specifically under (a) (aB), (a3), Congress must act to impeach this president for high crimes and misdemeanors, gross mismanagement, violating the nation’s laws, and endangering the public health and safety of citizens. (a) The Office of Special Counsel shall— (1) in accordance with section 1214(a) and other applicable provisions of this subchapter… (B) file a complaint or make recommendations for disciplinary action under section 1215; (3) receive, review, and, where appropriate, forward […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.americanthinker.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker