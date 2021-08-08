AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File Missouri Rep. Cori Bush (D) made an odd attempt to defend remarks she gave in a video , in which she defiantly stated that she uses private security while advocating for defunding the police.

The video, which went viral on social media, raised the ire of many who pointed out the hypocrisy of Bush taking measures to protect her life while pushing a policy that has already contributed to the rising homicide rates, especially in predominantly black cities. Cori Bush: I’m going to make sure I have private security but defunding the police needs to happen. […]