An evangelical Christian group had gathered peacefully on Saturday afternoon at a downtown park near the Portland waterfront for a worship service, when dozens of armed antifa terrorists, carrying shields and dressed in black, showed up to put an end to it.

Journalist Andy Ngo posted video of the incident on Twitter. In the first video below, an antifa thug is shown trying to provoke the worshippers, who refused to engage.

One worshipper is heard asking, “What are you mad about?”Another says, “We speak peace to you in Jesus’ name.” WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language and footage that some […]