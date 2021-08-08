100 000 protestors in Paris At least 237 000 people demonstrated peacefully against vaccine passports, and for freedom and democracy across France Saturday, demanding the resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron. While at least 100 000 people protested in Paris for the second time in two weeks, the Fake Mainstream Media spoke of “17 000”. Here are the “17 000”: Vidéo accélérée des #manifestations contre le #PassSanitaire à #Paris le 7/08/2021. 237 000 manifestants ont été recensés, dont 17 000 à Paris, d’après le ministère de l’intérieur. #manifestation7aout #Manifs7aout #manif07aout #COVID19 YouTube [4K] : https://t.co/ytRZbK1VWx pic.twitter.com/OKzXpPN9e7 — TV YÉ […]

