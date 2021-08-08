New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Holds Covid Briefing In New York City An unamed woman whose allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo were described in a state attorney general’s report has come forward after formally filing a criminal complaint late last week.
Brittany Commisso, 32, revealed to “ CBS This Morning ” in an interview set to air Monday, that she is “executive assistant #1” as described in the state’s report on Cuomo.
One of ten other accusers, Commisso told state investigators that the governor had repeated inappropriate contact with her. According to the report , Commisso […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker