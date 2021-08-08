New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Holds Covid Briefing In New York City An unamed woman whose allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo were described in a state attorney general’s report has come forward after formally filing a criminal complaint late last week.

Brittany Commisso, 32, revealed to “ CBS This Morning ” in an interview set to air Monday, that she is “executive assistant #1” as described in the state’s report on Cuomo.

One of ten other accusers, Commisso told state investigators that the governor had repeated inappropriate contact with her. According to the report , Commisso […]