Migrants under Bridge — Henry Cuellar The Biden Administration is holding what appears to be thousands of migrants in what the ACLU calls an “inhumane outdoor pen.” Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials are being forced to store recently apprehended migrants under the Anzalduas International Bridge near Mission, Texas, because of overcrowding in processing centers.

“Conditions at Border Patrol’s Anzalduas Bridge ‘Temporary Outdoor Processing Site’ (TOPS) — a stretch of gravel and grass patches under an international highway in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley — risk the health and safety of the migrants who are detained there,” the ACLU wrote […]