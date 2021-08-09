The Mesa County clerk’s office is under investigation for an alleged security breach of its voting system components, the Colorado secretary of state’s office announced Monday.

According to Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office, several components of Mesa County’s voting system were published on social media, including images that appeared to show the passwords specific to the individual hardware station.

The secretary of state’s office said the breach did not occur during an election and “has not created an imminent direct threat to Colorado’s elections.”Griswold called on Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to provide surveillance footage and other relevant documents regarding […]