A day after Antifa attacked Christians at an event put on by Pastor Artur Pawlowski at a Portland park, Bethel Church’s Sean Feucht put on a worship concert Sunday evening in the city. Reports indicate that they had Antifa on hand to menace and intimidate the gathered Christians–hanging out at the fringes, but not coming in, and no credible reports of violence.
Feucht is one of the most popular worship leaders in evangelicalism today, on account of his traveling “Let us Worship” tour that tore through the United States during the heart of the pandemic, putting on impromptu services despite […]
