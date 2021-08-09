“Every American should be outraged we are seeing chipping away of civil liberties across the country and New York City unfortunately is ground zero for this,” said Rep. Stefanik Now our restaurant owners are becoming law enforcement officers and having to make tough decisions as individuals are coming in with vaccine cards, some of them are counterfeit cards. This is not the rule of restaurants and we should not have policies that segregate those who have been […]

