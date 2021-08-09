As we grow up, age and mature, we come to think that there are some that we can count on to call it straight. We can count on umpires to be neutral arbitrators of the strike zone. We thought we could rely on the Supreme Court to judge all laws, all ideas, all thoughts, all regulations, and all speech according to the U.S. Constitution. We thought scientists would pursue the truth.
I don’t think we were being Pollyannaish, nor looking for rainbows, not ever acting as if we live in Mayberry. But at a certain age, we came to expect […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.americanthinker.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker