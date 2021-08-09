As we grow up, age and mature, we come to think that there are some that we can count on to call it straight. We can count on umpires to be neutral arbitrators of the strike zone. We thought we could rely on the Supreme Court to judge all laws, all ideas, all thoughts, all regulations, and all speech according to the U.S. Constitution. We thought scientists would pursue the truth.

I don’t think we were being Pollyannaish, nor looking for rainbows, not ever acting as if we live in Mayberry. But at a certain age, we came to expect […]