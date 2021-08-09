We should be allowed to shoot anyone who makes practical arguments regarding COVID-19, according to one 2022 California congressional candidate.
The candidate is Steve Cox, an independent running to represent California’s 39th Congressional District.
On Monday, Cox responded to conservative commentator Matt Walsh on Twitter, writing, “Whenever anyone says ‘we all die from something’ (or a variation thereof) to justify not taking precautions to help protect others in this pandemic, we should be allowed to shoot them.” Whenever anyone says “we all die from something” (or a variation thereof) to justify not taking precautions to help protect others in this pandemic, […]
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker