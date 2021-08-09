(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File) The Texas fleebag Democrats are getting pushback from members of the Squad. Well, not really, but a message sent by two Squad members to their colleagues in the House definitely applies to the representatives from Texas who abandoned their job for a ridiculous PR stunt.
Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) had a message for Democrats who left Washington, D.C., for August recess rather than vote to extend the eviction moratorium. In a video posted to Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez started the rant: First of all, we’re here. We’re not on a plane […]
.@AOC & @CoriBush have a message for Washington and the @texasdemocrats who fled to DC instead of staying for the Special Session in TX.
It's time to go home and do your job of representing the people who elected you.#TXLege pic.twitter.com/JrcQylRQpx
— Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) August 7, 2021
