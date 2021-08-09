Dinesh D’Souza slammed the reporters of White House press corps for parroting talking points for the Biden administration rather than asking the tough questions and called it “an embarrassing spectacle.” Except for Fox News’ Peter Doocy .
“A CNN reporter… to Jen Psaki… ‘ how did you get so great ?’ How are you going to defeat those evil Republicans?’ Now this is really not journaling. But there is one journalist who stands out in the White House press corps, and this is a Peter Doocy of Fox News.” “Now this is a young guy, he’s 34 years old. He’s […]
Read the rest of this story here: thepostmillennial.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker