AP Photo/Richard Drew Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his intention to resign on Tuesday, in the wake of the New York attorney general’s report concluding that he sexually harassed at least eleven women in violation of state and federal laws.

Cuomo had faced multiple calls for his resignation, from Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, Nancy Pelosi, and even Joe Biden .

In addition to sexual harassment, Cuomo’s botched response to the COVID pandemic in his state has come under scrutiny, particularly for the cover-up of his deadly nursing home policy. Conservative media outlets had been covering the scandal […]