AP Photo/Susan Walsh Senate Republicans just handed Joe Biden a signature achievement that may have assured his re-election. The Senate voted 69-30 to approve an infrastructure bill that gives Biden a much-needed political boost as the border crisis continues unabated and serious COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Now Biden and the Democrats can go to the voters in 2022 with a legislative achievement made possible because Republicans didn’t want to get left behind as hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure spending was decided without them.

One way or another, there was going to be an infrastructure bill. It would […]