CNN and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) worked to raise over $230,000 for a ‘mom’ facing eviction, before being forced to issue a major correction when the liberal network realized she was not the mother.
CNN’s Nick Watt interviewed Dasha Kelly last week to discuss the recent lapse in the eviction moratorium. CNN’s chyron proclaimed, “Mom braces for eviction” as Watt said that Kelly and three children he referred to as “her little girls” could all end up homeless following Kelly losing her job because she can no longer afford childcare due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watt told his viewers that, […]
