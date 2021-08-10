Ron DeSantis Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office suggested withholding the paychecks of school administrators that force students to wear masks Monday.

The Republican governor’s office said that the State Board of Education had the authority to withhold the paychecks of any school administrators that choose to buck DeSantis’ order against school mask mandates. Doing so could avoid harsher financial penalties for those schools, such as stripping entire districts of state funding.

“With respect to enforcing any financial consequences for noncompliance of state law regarding these rules and ultimately the rights of parents to make decisions about their children’s education and health […]