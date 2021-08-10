Black Americans look to be the biggest potential losers if “vaccine passports” are implemented on a wide scale, a possibility that looks more likely amid rising fears of the SARS-Cov-2 “Delta variant.”

New York City this week became among the first municipalities in the country to make vaccination mandatory for both employees and patrons at public venues like restaurants and fitness centers.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio called the measure “crucial,” claiming that it will “encourage a lot more vaccinations.”Whether or not the measure plays out that way remains to be seen. But the city’s directive may well serve […]