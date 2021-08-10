Please Follow us on Gab , Minds , Telegram , Rumble , Gab TV , GETTR
NYC-1 City Council Candidate speaks at a rally against medical tyranny in Manhattan against de Blasio’s vaccine mandates. The Global Media Company Funded By The Common Man! You Won’t Get Anywhere Else What You Get From CDMedia! Donate!
Without An Enforced Honor Code, Can The Military Academies Survive? Covid Tyranny Destroys Myth Of “Liberal Democracy”
Read the rest of this story here: creativedestructionmedia.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker