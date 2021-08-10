A conservative pundit and former Republican leader believes the Democrats are “playing with real fire” as they continue to impose a Marxist agenda on the American people.

During a recent appearance on the Fox News Channel’s ” Life, Liberty & Levin ,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) said he is appalled at current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s tyrannical behavior — like threatening Republican House members with arrest if they do not obey her draconian measures, including mask mandates.

Gingrich said the people of the United States need to understand that Pelosi is part the American political aristocracy.”Ironically, it’s beginning to […]