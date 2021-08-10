Some local officials in Texas are ignoring Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting governments from imposing mask mandates.
The Williamson County District Court’s office, in a suburb of Austin, announced last week it was requiring “all individuals coming to the [County] Justice Center, including the public and employees, … to wear face coverings and observe social distancing at all times in public spaces of the Justice Center unless otherwise noted.”
Judges were given “the discretion to remove the mask requirement for participants in their individual courtroom.”Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also told city employees on city properties that they must wear masks […]
Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker