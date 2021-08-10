Some local officials in Texas are ignoring Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting governments from imposing mask mandates.

The Williamson County District Court’s office, in a suburb of Austin, announced last week it was requiring “all individuals coming to the [County] Justice Center, including the public and employees, … to wear face coverings and observe social distancing at all times in public spaces of the Justice Center unless otherwise noted.”

Judges were given “the discretion to remove the mask requirement for participants in their individual courtroom.”Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also told city employees on city properties that they must wear masks […]