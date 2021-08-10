The University of Southern California campus. Photo: Padsquad19 via Wikimedia Commons. On Sunday, 53 University of Southern California (USC) faculty issued an open letter objecting to a “cruelly alienating” statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict shared by the schools’ Department of Gender and Sexuality Studies.
The statement — “Gender Studies Departments In Solidarity With Palestinian Feminist Collective” — was signed by the USC Gender Studies department, along with over 120 other faculties from around the world, following the May conflict between Israel and Hamas. It accused Israel of apartheid and ethnic cleansing, and called for “the end of Israel’s military occupation […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.algemeiner.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker