Last week, President Joe Biden, extended the eviction moratorium after the Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional.

This decision will continue to bar landlords from evicting tenants from their own private property. The moratorium follows guidance from the CDC, which insists that evictions are a public health concern amid Coronavirus.

Campus Reform ’s video reporter Addison Smith went to Washington D.C. to get students’ reactions to the decision, and to see how they would feel if they were in the property owners’ position.Most students voiced strong support for Biden’s decision, even after his administration admitted it was illegal.Students were not primarily […]