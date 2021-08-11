Paul Sancya You can find plenty of things to do at the Minnesota State Fair, from concerts featuring performers from The Chainsmokers to The Doobie Brothers; a traveling reptile show; barns full of prize-winning livestock and their proud owners; and a midway offering up delectable fair food like Walleye on a Stick and pork rind nachos. One thing you won’t find, however, are armed citizens… at least if the board that governs the state fair has its way.

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus filed suit in state court on Tuesday in an attempt to block the state fair’s policy banning […]