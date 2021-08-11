The nomination of gun control activist David Chipman to be permanent director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives is still stuck in a holding pattern, and the prospects of a confirmation vote ahead of the Senate’s impending August recess are slim. Still, far-Left activists are doing what they can do drum up support for Chipman, though the latest attempt to defend Chipman is awfully thin on its merits.

On today’s Bearing Arms’ Cam & Co, we’re digging into and dissecting a hit piece by the website American Independent accusing Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee of being […]