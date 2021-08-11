The nomination of gun control activist David Chipman to be permanent director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives is still stuck in a holding pattern, and the prospects of a confirmation vote ahead of the Senate’s impending August recess are slim. Still, far-Left activists are doing what they can do drum up support for Chipman, though the latest attempt to defend Chipman is awfully thin on its merits.
On today’s Bearing Arms’ Cam & Co, we’re digging into and dissecting a hit piece by the website American Independent accusing Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee of being […]
Read the rest of this story here: bearingarms.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker