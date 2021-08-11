How does our government plan to open the door to inject even more experimental drugs into the masses? They’ll do it by starting off with a small, vulnerable group. If things go well — and I’ll describe what going “well” actually means to them below — then they will use this as the case study to roll out booster shots to everyone who has already been jabbed.

Loosely confirmed reports from NBC News and CNN indicate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is hoping to announce approval of booster shots for immunocompromised people within the next 48 hours. According to NBC News:

The Food and Drug Administration is poised to amend the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and the Moderna Covid-19 vaccines Thursday to allow people with compromised immune systems to get a third dose, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

The move would come after a panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met in Julyand urged action on extra doses for immunocompromised adults.

Doctors say it is increasingly clear that many such patients are still vulnerable to Covid following vaccination because they may not mount an effective immune response to the shots.

An estimated 2.7 percent of adults in the United States are immunocompromised, according to the CDC. It is unclear which groups would be covered under the expected FDA action. Immunocompromised patients include organ transplant recipients, people undergoing cancer treatment and people with HIV, among others.

Organ transplant recipients, for example, must take medications to suppress their immune systems so their bodies do not reject the new organs. One small study of these patients found the majority never developed antibodies to the coronavirus after vaccination. The others only developed low levels of protection.

On the surface, it would appear that this move is intended to fortify those with weakened immune systems against the ongoing spike in Covid-19, particularly the Delta Variant. But in reality this is a being used as a case study to expand booster rollout in an accelerated fashion. They want the boosters approved as quickly as possible and preying on the vulnerable then manipulating the numbers is the fastest path for them to achieve their goal.

There have already been booster shots approved in other countries with limited effectiveness seen. Adverse reactions, however, have increased in those who get the boosters. Of note is Braveheart actor Michael Mitchell who died shortly after getting his booster jab of the Sinovac vaccine. According to Freedom First Network:

Former “Mr. Universe” and Braveheart actor Michael Mitchell was reported dead after taking his third recommended “booster” injection of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” from Pfizer.

According to reports, Mitchell took his first two doses of the Sinovac shot back in late February. Sinovac is available in nearly every other country except the United States, Russia, and much of Western Europe. It is the same vaccine that killed Chinese Virus researcher Novilia Sjafri Bachtiar back in July.

After getting his first two jabs of Sinovac, Mitchell was apparently frightened about possibly testing “positive” for the new “delta variant,” so he rushed out to take a third injection from Pfizer, which killed him almost instantly.

Mitchell, by the way, was bragging all over social media about how the first two injections of Sinovac, which was made in China, did not produce any negative side effects. Mitchell was also a believer in masks, having posted a public photo to his Facebook on March 31 depicting the cartoon character Charlie Brown wearing a mask while mumbling through the mesh, “Good grief, just wear the mask.”

Our government will define success and start saying things are going “well” with the immunocompromised case study if the number of attributable deaths from Covid-19 do not go up. They’ll also need to cover up adverse reactions from this, but that’s easier with the immunocompromised because they’re already being treated by doctors who have a vested interest in promoting the vaccines.

For this approval to be made universal, they simply need things to either not get worse or to get worse but in a way that can be covered up. Then, they’ll push to expand their booster campaign to everyone who has already been injected.

They’ll start with the immunocompromised which accounts for 2.7% of the population. If they can torture the numbers to make it look effective, they’ll roll out boosters to the masses.

