Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on the Senate passage of the $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill.
The $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill passed the senate chamber in a 69-30 vote on Tuesday after further negotiations. The gargantuan bill will now head over to the House for consideration.
19 Republicans voted with the Democrats and gave Joe Biden a victory. TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium August 10-12 — Live At Frank Speech — Starting at 9 AM Central from Sioux Falls, South Dakota Biden took questions after his presser from a list of pre-approved reporters.One reporter asked Joe Biden how […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker