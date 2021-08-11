Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on the Senate passage of the $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill.

The $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill passed the senate chamber in a 69-30 vote on Tuesday after further negotiations. The gargantuan bill will now head over to the House for consideration.

19 Republicans voted with the Democrats and gave Joe Biden a victory. Biden took questions after his presser from a list of pre-approved reporters.One reporter asked Joe Biden how