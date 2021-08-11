OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suffered a major blow this week that could put Republicans one step closer to retiring the California Democrat.
Pelosi has a slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
With redistricting about to take place across the country — which will result in Republicans picking up some seats — even many Democrats believe they will lose control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections.Now, a longtime Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Ron Kind has announced that he will not run for re-election.“The truth is I’ve run out of […]
