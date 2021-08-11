OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion If Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader and New York Sen. Charles Schumer think that they are going to get everything they want from their new budget package they better think again.
Democrat West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has already indicated that he has deep concerns about the $3.5 million price tag and how it could affect future generations.
“Early this morning, I voted ‘YES’ on a procedural vote to move forward on the budget reconciliation process because I believe it is important to discuss the fiscal policy future of this […]
