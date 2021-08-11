When I was about ten years old, my father took me to a Major League Baseball game in a large city. Walking into and out of the stadium that day, I noticed multiple homeless people, and one man, in particular, had caught my attention. The man had acquired a shopping cart, the kind that you typically find at supermarkets, and it was filled with what I assumed were all of his belongings. Among other things, he had a sleeping bag, a pillow, and several jugs of water in the cart. He and his cart were stationed underneath the overpass […]

Read the rest of this story here: thebluestateconservative.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker