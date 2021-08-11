Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty, AFP Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) arrest Tuesday after he announced he would resign over multiple sexual harassment allegations.

“New Yorkers have lived for far too long under the Worst Governor in America’s corrupt and criminal tenure,” said Stefanik. “This resignation is long past overdue. Governor Cuomo needs to be arrested and prosecuted for sexual harassment, sexual assault, and sexual abuse. Governor Cuomo also needs to be arrested and prosecuted for his criminal acts covering up the tragic deaths of our most vulnerable seniors in […]