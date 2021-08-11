AP Photo/Evan Vucci Speaking to the press in the wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, Joe Biden lamented that it’s “so sad” that New York governor is resigning because he did a “hell of a job.”

Biden was responding to a question about Cuomo’s time in office.

“How would you assess his ten and a half years as governor of the state?” a reporter asked.“In terms of his personal behavior or what he’s done as a governor?”The reporter clarified he meant as governor.“Well, he’s done a hell of a job,” Biden replied. “On everything from access to voting to infrastructure to a […]