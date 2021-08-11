I guess when you are in a fight for your political life, you don’t want to alienate any group that could help you get thrown out of office. Of course, this is bigger than just losing an office, it is the possible ending of a once-promising political career. That is what California Gov Gavin Newsome is facing. He has now decided not to interfere in the release of a brutal murderer who attacked a mentally disabled man, whom he then buried alive.

