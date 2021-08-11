The surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border began when Joe Biden took office, and it’s literally getting worse month over month.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported apprehending 188,829 illegal migrants in June.

In July, Border Patrol revealed they apprehended 210,000, which broke the previous record the month before.The total for the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, has reached 1.3 million.The last time border apprehension numbers reached 1 million was in 2006.Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies argued that the final numbers “will show that the border crisis is going from record high to record high in […]