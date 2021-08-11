Illinois state lawmakers are at odds over whether the Legislature – and not the governor – should decide whether to require school mandate masks as students start the school year.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday downplayed a lawsuit filed this week challenging his mask order.

Attorney Thomas DeVore filed suit on behalf of a parent of Clinton County school children saying the governor does not have the legal authority to punish schools for not following guidance from state agencies.DeVore said the legislature failed to pass House Bill 2789 that would have allowed actions against schools that don’t follow COVID mitigations, and […]