White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday attacked Trump with lies after Fox News reporter Peter Doocy pointed out Joe Biden sowed doubt about the Covid vaccine during the campaign.
Peter Doocy asked Psaki if Biden created some vaccine hesitancy when he attacked Trump’s efforts to get a Covid vaccine produced with “Operation Warp Speed.” Psaki defended Joe Biden and claimed Trump was telling people to inject poison their veins.
"I would note that at the time, just for context, the former president was also suggesting people inject versions of poison into their veins to cure Covid," Psaki said.
"I would note that at the time, just for context, the former president was also suggesting people inject versions of poison into their veins to cure Covid" — Jen Psaki to Peter Doocy pic.twitter.com/qdnySKMR3B
