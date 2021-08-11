FILE – In this July 13, 2021, file photo, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder said he would declare a state of emergency on homelessness, increase California’s water supply and promote school choice at a San Diego Republican event Monday night.
Elder, a conservative radio host and Republican who is among the leading candidates to replace Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election, was the headline speaker at a meeting of the Republican Party of San Diego County. An estimated […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.gopusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker