Shocking video recorded by Border Patrol agents in a Rio Grande detention center shows migrants packed together like sardines, many of whom are not wearing masks, awaiting their relocation to cities across the country. Townhall reporter Julio Rosas published the video today: Video of an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in the Rio Grande Valley Sector from this week.From the source: “This has surpassed the point of sustainability — this is lunacy.”Fed-up BP agents are taking videos/pics to show what’s really happening –> https://t.co/cT4uWOQqSf pic.twitter.com/Z1fu6D9M9S — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 11, 2021 “They are way past capacity – so aliens sit […]

