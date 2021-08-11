Shocking video recorded by Border Patrol agents in a Rio Grande detention center shows migrants packed together like sardines, many of whom are not wearing masks, awaiting their relocation to cities across the country.
Townhall reporter Julio Rosas published the video today: Video of an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in the Rio Grande Valley Sector from this week.From the source: “This has surpassed the point of sustainability — this is lunacy.”Fed-up BP agents are taking videos/pics to show what’s really happening –> https://t.co/cT4uWOQqSf pic.twitter.com/Z1fu6D9M9S — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 11, 2021 “They are way past capacity – so aliens sit […]
Read the rest of this story here: bigleaguepolitics.com
Video of an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in the Rio Grande Valley Sector from this week.
From the source: "This has surpassed the point of sustainability — this is lunacy."
Fed-up BP agents are taking videos/pics to show what's really happening –> https://t.co/cT4uWOQqSf pic.twitter.com/Z1fu6D9M9S
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 11, 2021
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker