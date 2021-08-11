In this month’s edition of “let’s kill the Constitution,” we have the CDC’s eviction moratorium as the next demonstration that no one in our government feels compelled to comply with the Constitution anymore.
In Alabama Association of Realtors v. Department of Health and Human Services , the Supreme Court upheld the CDC eviction moratorium and did so in a manner that vastly expanded the Court’s power and authority. The moratorium required that property-owners allow others to squat on their property, without compensation, for over a year. It was clearly a violation of constitutionally protected property rights. It restricted what property-owners […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.americanthinker.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker