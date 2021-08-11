Speaking from the Leadership Institute, Texas Senator Ted Cruz delivered a scathing critique of Critical Race Theory to concerned Americans interested in running for school boards across the United States.
Cruz defines Critical Race Theory in the video as an offshoot of Marxism, explaining, “CRT is to Marxism what branches are to a tree trunk.”
He also cites prominent Critical Race Theorists in their own words, including Ibram X. Kendi, who said, “To love capitalism is to end up loving racism…the conjoined twins are two sides of the same destructive body.”He also says the coronavirus pandemic opened parents’ eyes to what […]
Read the rest of this story here: campusreform.org
