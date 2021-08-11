FILE – In this April 20, 2021, file photo U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Republicans in two Wyoming counties have voted to rescind recognition of Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of their party.
The Republican parties for Park and Carbon counties both unanimously voted in support of the move, which is symbolic and representative of the far right’s continued frustration with the congresswoman following her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.
“You will no longer be recognized as the official Republican Congressional Representative by the Park County Republican Party,” Martin Kimmet, the chairman of […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.gopusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker