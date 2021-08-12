40% of illegal aliens being bused to Laredo, Texas have tested positive for Covid-19. The Washington Examiner reported : The city of Laredo, Texas, has refused to take in migrants who have been bused in from elsewhere on the border after discovering 40% of them tested positive for the coronavirus, according to two local government officials. TRENDING: Mike Lindell Opens Thursday Cyber Symposium with SHOCKING Developments: Another Home Raided, Credible Threats, Conference Infiltrated “That was very high,” Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said in an interview, referring to the infection rate among migrants dropped off by […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker