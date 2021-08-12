Despite his campaign vow to restore transparency if he was elected, President Joe Biden isn’t about to reveal the names of those he has met with during numerous trips to his residences in Delaware, yet another broken promise to the American people.
The administration rejected the idea that the public has the right to know about people who have been guests of the POTUS at his main home in Wilmington and his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach; Biden has made 17 trips to Delaware in six months with two more expected to come next week.
Psaki dodges all of these transparency questions from @NYPost's @StevenNelson10:
1. Why aren't all reporters allowed into the East Room for Biden remarks
2. Does the WH have any response to Walter Shaub's criticisms over Hunter's art
3. Visitor logs for Biden's Delaware trips pic.twitter.com/Yk1IwPlBpN
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 11, 2021
