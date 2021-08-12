A series of U.S. Senate votes this week made it clear where Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey’s true priorities lie.

Casey, who describes himself as a pro-life Democrat, has been raising questions about his commitment to unborn babies in recent years, especially after he attended a pro-abortion fundraising event in 2019 and received campaign donations from pro-abortion groups.

Now, it is clear that his loyalties are with the Democratic Party and its allies in the abortion industry, not voters.This week, he voted with all Senate Democrats – minus one – against an amendment to prohibit taxpayer funding for abortions in a multi-trillion […]