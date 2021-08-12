By Sandy Malone and Holly Matkin
Chicago, IL – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot added insult to injury on Wednesday when she claimed fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French’s bagpipe tribute had been skipped because of the medical examiner’s pandemic protocols.
Chicago Police Department (CPD) officers are furious with their agency’s second-in-command after he ignored a sacred ritual on Saturday night and refused to wait for the Emerald Society to play the bagpipes as a final send-off for the slain hero. “We don’t have 20 minutes for this s—t!” CPD First Deputy Police Superintendent Eric Carter declared as the murdered officer’s body […]
