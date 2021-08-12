Here’s more news coming from what I thought was a conservative paper. This is a hit piece on the national level against Lindell.
EXCLUSIVE: Mike Lindell’s lead cyber expert says they can’t prove China hacked 2020 election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s lead cyber expert now says the key data underpinning the theory that China hacked the 2020 election unveiled at the Cyber Symposium is illegitimate.Mr. Lindell said he had 37 terabytes of “irrefutable” evidence that hackers, who he said were backed by China, broke into election systems and switched votes in favor of President Biden. The proof, […]
Read the rest of this story here: theconservativetreehouse.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker