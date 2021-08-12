Here’s more news coming from what I thought was a conservative paper. This is a hit piece on the national level against Lindell.

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Lindell’s lead cyber expert says they can’t prove China hacked 2020 election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s lead cyber expert now says the key data underpinning the theory that China hacked the 2020 election unveiled at the Cyber Symposium is illegitimate.Mr. Lindell said he had 37 terabytes of “irrefutable” evidence that hackers, who he said were backed by China, broke into election systems and switched votes in favor of President Biden. The proof, […]