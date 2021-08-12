Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa said it’s “not even a reality” that illegal immigrants crossing the Mexican border are bringing COVID-19 here — and then proceeded to blame “unvaccinated” Americans for “spreading it.” Axne made her comments during the ” Let’s Talk Guthrie County ” podcast on Raccoon Valley Radio earlier this week. What are the details?

The program’s host noted to the congresswoman that “Customs and Border Protection have apprehended more than 176,000 migrants from July 1st to July 28th of this year” and then asked for Axne’s take in regard to illegal immigrants crossing the […]