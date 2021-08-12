Reading Time: 2 minutes

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats on Wednesday continued to deny Republicans a quorum in the House, as Speaker Dade Phelan delivered 52 civil arrest warrants to state law enforcement to corral the absent members.

A group of nearly 60 Democrats left the state a month ago in an attempt to block passage of a GOP-backed voting bill during the first special session of the year and most have yet to return to the Capitol.Four days into the second special session, House Republicans on Tuesday voted to direct state law enforcement to bring absent members to the floor, […]